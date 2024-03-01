5 Miami Dolphins free agents that should be a priority for Chris Grier and are not expensive
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will face a major depth problem as well as a starting problem at safety if they don't act sooner rather than later.
Deshon Elliot
Why Elliot has not been extended yet is interesting. He played well with Jevon Holland last year and he played well when Holland was injured. So why are the Dolphins waiting to get a deal done? You would think they want to.
The easy answer is maybe Weaver is still reviewing game film or maybe there is something that he doesn't like as much. Or maybe the team has reached out and Elliot wants to see what the market wants or maybe they are negotiating.
Miami's problem here is that the only safety on the Dolphins roster is Holland. Both Elliot and Brandon Jones are heading to free agency and Jones may be the one player Miami opts to let walk of the two. The problem is Miami still has to address the position regardless of whether they bring him back. At some point, a decision will be made or Elliot will hit free agency running and if that happens, he will have interest around the league.