5 Miami Dolphins free agents that should be a priority for Chris Grier and are not expensive
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could make a bold move by re-signing one player now while his value is at its lowest.
Connor Williams
Williams wanted a contract extension last year and Chris Grier didn't want to give him one. Williams got hurt and missed a large portion of the year, and is now a free agent who will not get any offers until he is healthy.
The Dolphins can negotiate that with him now. Let's be realistic, he fits Griers' MO. A guard turned center, who is injured and can be had far cheaper than expected.
Williams' camp believes he will draw interest in the NFL when he is healthy and there were reports earlier that they may wait out the start of FA to see what happens when he is healthy. Is that a guarded point to say maybe the Dolphins offered something?
If they did and Williams didn't accept it, he probably doesn't want to come back or he got a lowball number. For the Dolphins, it would make sense to bring him back on a fair contract and control his rehab. In addition, if the Dolphins draft a top center prospect, Williams can slide back to guard where he played well in Dallas.