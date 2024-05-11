5 intriguing camp battles Dolphins fans can already starting thinking about
By Brian Miller
The start of training camp will be in late July, but mini-camps, OTAs, and rookie camp will start soon. This means camp battles for the Miami Dolphins will begin now.
The Dolphins will be looking for their third consecutive playoff appearance in 2024, and for that to happen, the best players need to be on the field. While some competitions will be for a starting or primary backup role, others are for a roster spot. In this piece, we take a look at five camp battles that fans can already start thinking about:
5. Salvon Ahmed vs. Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. Chris Brooks
The Dolphins will run 2024 back with Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane at the front of the running back unit. They will again split carries. Miami drafted Jaylen Wright, who will now take over as the third back on the depth chart. Miami traded a third-round pick in 2025 to move up to draft Wright, so he will see playing time in 2024.
The addition of Wright is significant. The top trio now becomes Achane, Mostert, and Wright, but Miami will only carry, at most, five running backs, which may or may not include fullback Alec Ingold. Despite dealing with injuries last year at the position, Miami still isn't expected to keep everyone.
Salvon Ahmed is the most likely player to be left off the roster, but he will compete for the final roster spot against Jeff Wilson Jr. and Chris Brooks. Brooks looked explosive last season in limited action, and it would be difficult to see the Dolphins give up on him for a veteran who has added roster depth.
This year, the trio of backs—Ahmed, Brooks, and Wilson—will be a much-talked-about camp situation, and it could play out through mini-camps and OTAs before we get to training camp this summer.