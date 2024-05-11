5 intriguing camp battles Dolphins fans can already starting thinking about
By Brian Miller
3. Erik Ezukanma vs. River Cracraft vs. two rookies
Erik Ezukanma will enter his third season in the league. He missed most of the 2023 campaign and played sparingly in his rookie year. A former fourth-round pick of Grier, the player known as EZ-E, is up against a wall entering 2024. The Dolphins signing Odell Beckham Jr. gives them three set players on the roster of what could be six total WRs. OBJ will join Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Given his return abilities, Braxton Berrios will also likely make the roster. If that holds true, Miami's WR roster will have two or maybe three more spots. Miami selected Tahj Washington and Malik Washington during the draft. Both have high ceilings, but need to be developed. Add in River Cracraft, and Mike McDaniel will watch this position group closely.
Both Ezukanma and Cracraft could need a great camp to keep their roster spots, and I think only one of them makes it to Week 1. The competition between the two Washington rookies will also be intriguing. Can both of them make enough of a statement to warrant a roster spot, or are they competing against each other for what may be only one position?
Dolphins fans will "ooh and ahh" over the trio of Hill, Waddle, and OBJ, but the real entertainment will be further down the roster.