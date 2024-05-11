5 intriguing camp battles Dolphins fans can already starting thinking about
By Brian Miller
1. Right guard and left guard
The Miami Dolphins interior offensive line is a big question mark. Robert Hunt left for Carolina in free agency and the Dolphins so far have not found a significant replacement. This sets up a big competition for line coach Butch Barry.
Only one player is listed as a true guard: Lester Cotton. He will compete against Isaiah Wynn, Jack Driscoll, Liam Eichenberg, and Robert Jones for the starting job. Jones played left guard last year when Wynn went to Injured Reserve. This year will be interesting for the Dolphins.
Wynn started the season in 2023, and he looked good until he was injured. Jones came in and got better as the season continued. Eichenberg played center after the Connor Williams injury ended his season, but Eichenberg is a better guard than center. Cotton, too, is an option who started eight games in 2023. Needless to say, only two of these players will get a starting job in September.
Ideally, Wynn will start the season at left guard, and the rest will battle for the right guard position, but fans can't rule out another lineman joining the team. There are still rumors that Dalton Risner could be a potential addition, and he would immediately take over the right side.
Grier has made it known that fans and the media worry more about the line than the Dolphins do. This year, his line needs to take another step forward because while they improved last season, they still have a long way to go. Competition will make them better, and this year, there will be plenty of it.