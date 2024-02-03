5 Miami Dolphins BOLD predictions for the 2024 off-season
The Miami Dolphins will face an interesting 2024 offseason and several moves could impact the next several years.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offseason is in full swing but we still have a ways to go before Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel start to make roster moves.
The Dolphins are in the midst of a defensive coordinator search that should wrap up soon if not by the time this article publishes. That new hire will most certainly bring new changes to the Dolphins defense from coaching staff to player personnel.
Miami will enter the offseason with as many as 26 impending free agents that range from players coming off small league minimum one-year deals to guys like Christian Wilkins and Robert Hunt.
Chris Grier will need to get the cap under control. Miami is expected to be nearly $51 million over the cap at the start of the league's new year in March. They will make roster moves that will include player cuts and contract restructures in order to spend money for 2024. Miami could conceivably find nearly $100 million to spend if they operate correctly and make some tough decisions.
From Tua Tagovailoa's future to those of other players and coaches, the Dolphins' off-season is going to be a busy one. Here is a look at five bold moves the Dolphins are going to make this off-season for better or worse.
Personally, I hope that I am wrong about most of these 2024 "bold" predictions.