5 Miami Dolphins BOLD predictions for the 2024 off-season
The Miami Dolphins will face an interesting 2024 offseason and several moves could impact the next several years.
By Brian Miller
Christian Wilkins signs a monster FA contract but not with the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins are going to let Christian Wilkins test the free agent market and I think that Wilkins will bring back his offer to the Dolphins to match. I think the Dolphins decline and Wilkins gets one of the highest contracts of the offseason to play somewhere else.
Some believe that the Patriots could throw a lot of money at Wilkins and honestly, I could see him joining the team if it wasn't for the fact Wilkins wants to win and the Patriots are not close.
With Wilkins gone, I expect the Dolphins to retain Raekwon Davis on a low end deal and then draft a defensive tackle in the first round to replace their top DT. Miami has too many other contracts to deal with and Chris Grier didn't have the foresight to take care of this two seasons ago. Last offseason, Grier held to his contract offer which reportedly was far from what Wilkins was seeking.
Grier's lack of ability to manage players' contracts and sticking to his guns will come back and bite him. I predict Wilkins will earn his first Pro Bowl in 2024 with another team.