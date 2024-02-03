5 Miami Dolphins BOLD predictions for the 2024 off-season
The Miami Dolphins will face an interesting 2024 offseason and several moves could impact the next several years.
By Brian Miller
Mike McDaniel will make no major changes to his Miami Dolphins offense.
McDaniel has a lot of the right pieces in place offensively but the Dolphins focus this offseason will be on the defensive side of the ball and as a result, McDaniel will enter the 2024 season with most of the same personnel.
The Dolphins will rely on De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert again this year and the duo of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill will still be the focus of the passing game. The Dolphins will not spend on a big WR and will instead draft a mid-round pass-catcher with top speed and good hands.
The Dolphins still believe in Erik Ezukanma and will bring back River Cracraft and Braxton Berrios. They will also keep Cedrick Wilson, Jr.
At tight end, I don't expect much from the Dolphins in free agency or the draft but instead, they will stay the course with who they have and work on developing Julian Hill instead. Miami fans are not going to be happy with the lack of change on the offense but I think both McDaniel and Grier believe they have the right personnel in place with a couple of minor tweaks instead.