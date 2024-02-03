5 Miami Dolphins BOLD predictions for the 2024 off-season
The Miami Dolphins will face an interesting 2024 offseason and several moves could impact the next several years.
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins opt to restructure Xavien Howard rather than release him.
It shouldn't be a major or "bold" prediction that Xavien Howard has played his final games with the Miami Dolphins because he very easily could be released but restructured.
Howard hasn't played at a Pro Bowl level for a few years and has made more headlines off the field than on them. Still, the Dolphins are facing a critical off-season where money is a problem and Howard represents a lot of money.
Miami will consider making Howard a post-June 1st release and save nearly $19 million but that money won't come until after June 1st. Miami needs money sooner. A restructure will save $12 million and change immediately and the Dolphins can address Howard's future ahead of the 2025 season when the contract is far more digestible.
Howard is likely to take the restructure as it will put more "real" money in his pocket unless he believes that becoming a free agent will be more beneficial and forces the Dolphins' hand by not accepting a restructure.
Howard's time in Miami is coming to a close and 2023 could very well have been his final season but I think he gets one more on a restructured deal.