5 Miami Dolphins BOLD predictions for the 2024 off-season
The Miami Dolphins will face an interesting 2024 offseason and several moves could impact the next several years.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins give Tua Tagovailoa a $200 million extension.
Tua Tagovailao has told members of the media that he will get an extension this off-season. Is that hope or have the two sides actually worked out a deal already?
Dolphins fans are on the fence with this one. Some are all for it while others feel Tua is what is holding this team back. One thing is certain, once the Dolphins extend him and give him what will be the largest contract in Dolphins history, Miami will find out and have no way out of that contract if they are wrong.
Tua's contract in 2024 will be reduced from the current $24 million on the 5th year option and that will help add free agents and extend guys like Robert Hunt.
With the extension of Tua, his future is finally put to bed but it won't erase the questions or concerns by fans or the media. If Tua fails, it could be the nail in Chris Grier's Miami Dolphins career as well as Mike McDaniel.