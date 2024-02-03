5 Miami Dolphins BOLD predictions for the 2024 off-season
The Miami Dolphins will face an interesting 2024 offseason and several moves could impact the next several years.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins makes no significant changes to the offensive line
The Miami Dolphins have no choice, they have to address the offensive line in 2024 but the moves they make will not be significant.
For all the talk of adding a top center prospect in the NFL Draft, the Dolphins will likely add a defensive tackle early to replace Wilkins and then try and draft a skill position or linebacker leaving fans wondering what it is Chris Grier sees in this line yet again.
Terron Armstead will not retire and the Dolphins will not move because they have other holes on the line needing to be addressed first. They will re-sign Isaiah Wynn to another one-year deal and plug him at left guard. Connor Williams will get a less-than-ideal contract to remain at center when he can return. Miami will play Liam Eichenberg at center until he does.
The Dolphins will try to re-sign Robert Hunt and I think a deal gets done keeping the right side of the offensive line intact. The rest of the additions will provide depth.
Miami will have a lot of holes this year and the offensive line, in the mind of Grier, can be handled with the current roster and some additional cheap veterans.