5 Miami Dolphins camp predictions fans won't see coming
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are about to return to the South Florida heat, as they begin their journey toward the start of the 2024 season. While Dolphins fans will arrive in droves for open practices, the players will be on the field far more often. Hydration will once again be a key for all the players, and for some, the weather is about to be a shocking surprise they couldn't imagine.
The story of the 2024 season is about to start being written, and with a new story out in front, there will be some surprises:
5. Tua Tagovailoa will not have a new contract to start the season
No other player on the Dolphins roster will be more scrutinized regardless of what he does on the field. The big play here is that Tua Tagovailoa may not have a new contract when training camp begins. In fact, the Dolphins are going to hold off as long as possible and this is going to set up the Dolphins for an early camp surprise.
Tagovailoa will report to camp. Under the current CBA, players can be fined every day if they are not at practice, and that money cannot be forgiven. In the case of Tua, he will show up, but how much he actually practices will be the talk of the sessions.
Many believe that he will work on an exercise bike and fake a mild injury in order to force the Dolphins to pay him. That very well could be the case, but fans should also believe that Tagovailoa's character alone will make him practice.
We expect Tagovailoa will do more than ride a bike. While he may not participate in every drill, he also wants to write his own narrative this season, silence the doubters and naysayers, and maybe even give his own general manager a reason to make him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.