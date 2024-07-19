5 Miami Dolphins camp predictions fans won't see coming
By Brian Miller
4. Liam Eichenberg will surprise a lot of people
Many people have written off Liam Eicheberg as an inconsistent backup who provides in-game depth at best. Despite playing a serviceable role at center in 2023, Eichenberg isn't guaranteed a starting job on this year's roster. He has previously stated that he is hoping to get the chance to compete for a starting guard position. Will he end up doing so?
The right guard spot is wide open, and if Isaiah Wynn gets injured, the left guard spot will also be open. Eichenberg isn't bad at his job. He isn't good game-to-game, and he has consistency issues. This year, he will take the coaching of Butch Barry to a new level. This second season with Barry should make more sense, and without the line calls as a center, Eichenberg can concentrate more on his footwork, his reach, and his assignments.
There are questions as to whether or not he plays for the Dolphins beyond this season, as he will be a free agent. His camp this year could buy him a new contract by midseason and there's a feeling that fans are not going to be disappointed. We might see the same jump we saw with Austin Jackson.