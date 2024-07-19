5 Miami Dolphins camp predictions fans won't see coming
By Brian Miller
3. The Dolphins will bring in another punter before the season starts
Jake Bailey has no competition to start training camp, but that might change by the time Miami starts joint practice sessions with the Falcons. Bailey was adequate last year, but wasn't anything special. The Dolphins gave him what could be a two-year deal. They may regret doing that.
Bailey can't enter this camp thinking he is safe. He needs to return to the Pro Bowl player he was with the Patriots before hurting his back. While he made it through last season, there was a lot of yardage left on the field. Bailey will get a lot of reps in camp, but it will be how he punts in preseason that could drive the Dolphins to bring in competition.
If the Dolphins turn to another punter for camp, it won't necessarily mean the end of Bailey's time in Miami, but it might be enough to get his mind more focused on the mechanics that at times escaped him last year.