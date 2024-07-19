5 Miami Dolphins camp predictions fans won't see coming
By Brian Miller
1. Tyreek Hill will get a massive contract extension before the season starts
Tyreek Hill continues to speak out for a new Tagovailoa contract, but the Dolphins are ready to make him one of the top three paid wide receivers in the NFL. The extension will come as an add-on to his current contract and will reduce his current salary significantly for the 2024 season. That money will allow the Dolphins to get a new deal done with Tagovailoa.
Miami will pay Hill money that will be consistent with what Justin Jefferson receives, but will not make him the highest-paid receiver. Hill and his agent Drew Rosenhaus have voiced their desire for a pay raise and Chris Grier knows it needs to happen too.
There has been speculation about a new deal being made, and this should happen before the season begins. With Tagovailoa's contract dominating the water cooler talk and the podcast discussions, Hill getting an extension before the star QB could be even crazier if it happens.