5 Miami Dolphins duos that are considered some of the NFL's best
By dwest
Training camp is almost here for the Miami Dolphins and it quite honestly can't arrive any sooner. After a rough end to the 2023 campaign, the AFC East powerhouse is hungry to not only win the division, but also go on a deep postseason run.
Will the team be able to win a postseason game for the first time in 24 years? That's the hope. In order for that to happen, these powerful duos are going to have to live up to the hype from start to finish this fall and winter:
5. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle
While the first duo isn't a surprise to many, this pair makes this offense so scary. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are considered by most the most explosive receiver duo in the NFL today. With Waddle getting a new contract and Hill working a new deal, these two will be playing together for quite some time. Both have game-changing speed, and they're a threat to find the end zone at any given moment.
4. Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips
Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips are a terror for opposing QBs - the two are quick off the snap and have a high motor. While Chubb seems to finally be hitting his stride in being a big part of the pass-rushing attack, Phillips is looking to be the cornerstone player for the Miami Dolphins for years to come.
While both sustained season-ending injuries in 2023, the hope is that they can continue strong with their rehab and get on the field sooner rather than later. Chubb holds a big contract and needs to continue to provide leadership and high energy to be the sack artist he is known for.
On the other hand, Phillips is ready to talk about his future and lock in a new contract. Most teams and players have already noticed his ability to get off the snap quickly and effectively. This duo is dangerous and poised for great things this season, once they're back to 100 percent that is.