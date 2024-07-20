5 Miami Dolphins duos that are considered some of the NFL's best
By dwest
3. Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer
The Jevon Holland-Jordan Poyer duo is one that should excite fans this year. The two show lots of flash and play-making ability. Poyer is a seasoned vet with lots of experience and brings a savvy edge that fits the high energy of the Dolphins secondary. People love the swagger he plays the game with.
Personally, Poyer has been one of my favorites since meeting him at the 2013 Senior Bowl for his ball skills and smooth coverage. Holland has become one of the league's elite safeties and he has improved his game each campaign.
With a new defensive coordinator now in Miami with Anthony Weaver, Hollands looks to be a top safety in the NFL. Holland is also very vocal in wanting to stay in Miami long term and keeping him should be on the radar of the front office. He is a special player who brings a great deal of energy and talent to a great secondary.