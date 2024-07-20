5 Miami Dolphins duos that are considered some of the NFL's best
2. Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane
Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane are an electric duo running the ball. Mostert was a big part of the Miami Dolphins offensive explosion in 2023. The gritty and hardworking veteran shows great speed and leadership in a talented Dolphins locker room. He continues to be the leader of a young and talented group, but can be a home-run threat anytime he touches the ball.
Achane gave the Dolphins a taste of what he can do with the ball in his hands, setting some crazy numbers last season as a rookie. We will get to see more of him in action in 2024, as word has come in this offseason that he is in peak shape and is ready to run hard. There will be more fireworks from Achane this year. These two running together feels like a dream for head man Mike McDaniel.
1. Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller
It's not a secret that Jalen Ramsey is a top corner in the NFL. Ramsey is elite and shows rare ball skills and coverage skills. It's hard not to like what he brings to the table. During the offseason, Xavien Howard was cut after being with the Miami Dolphins for his whole career thus far. With Howard out, Kendall Fuller was signed to a team-friendly two-year deal.
Some love the signing and others don't, but Fuller is a great addition to the team. He shows a good ability to make plays at the right time. This Dolphins duo will be talked about more as the season progresses, but the secondary is loaded with great talent.