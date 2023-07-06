5 Miami Dolphins players fighting for their jobs at training camp
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins training camp for 2023 is right around the corner and while players will be fighting for roster spots, some are fighting what could be a losing battle.
For all the starting players we can tick off a list and the bottom of the roster that we can say without doubt will not make the roster, there are some in the middle of the pack that could go either way and for those players, the 2023 training camp practices will be "make or break."
One of those players should be Noah Igbinoghene. The former first round draft pick has shown great practice habits but his play on the field has left a lot to be desired. What seems to be holding him in place is the $3 million and change cap hit Miami would take by releasing him.
In previous years, depth has been a problem for the Dolphins but that is not the case this year and Igbinoghene may actually need to do more than simply practice hard. Could he be part of a trade later in the training camp season? It is possible but I wouldn't look for much in return.
The problem is simple, Igbinoghene has been wildly inconsistent since he came into the NFL. His one reprieve may be the fact he was a late addition as a corner having spent more time in college playing wide receiver. Another factor that could work in his favor is that he will be coached by one of the best DCs in the NFL but if Fangio can't make him better, does he belong on a roster where his spot could take away from someone more deserving?