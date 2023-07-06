5 Miami Dolphins players fighting for their jobs at training camp
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will need to make a few tough decisions when training camp turns to the final cuts in September leaving some veterans looking for work.
For Keion Crossen, this could be the last year with the Dolphins. His addition to the team was about depth but Miami gave him a contract that will pay him $3.1 million this year and all of that is recoverable.
Crossen is a depth player at this point in his career and Miami is going to need that money elsewhere. He could be competing directly with Igbinoghene for that final spot on the CB unit but if Miami releases Igbinoghene, releasing Crossen makes a lot of sense and off-sets the monetary loss with an equal gain.
In 2022, Crossen had four passes defended in two starts and 16 game appearances. He has spent time with the Patriots, Giants, and Texans and joined the Dolphins last year after a run of injuries decimated the secondary.
If Miami can stay healthy in the secondary, Crossen becomes a player that simply isn't needed and one that isn't likely to draw immediate interest from other teams making him a potential re-sign after week one of the NFL season. That is s key because those contracts at that point are no longer guaranteed.