5 Miami Dolphins players fighting for their jobs at training camp
By Brian Miller
The defensive secondary isn't the only unit that is facing potential loss of a player trying to win over the coaching staff and Vic Fangio will have a lot of input on who stays and goes.
Duke Riley has been in the NFL since 2017 and with the Miami Dolphins since 2021 and this year he may face an uphill climb that he can't make.
Linebacker hasn't been a strong one for the Dolphins over the years but this year looks much different. Riley is an outside line backer but the Dolphins could be looking to move on as depth isn't as much of a concern.
Riley was slid inside last year and he played well but Miami has added Bradley Chubb on the outside, Jaelan Phillips is a LB/DE, Andrew Van Ginkel was re-signed, and the Dolphins have Cameron Goode, Mailk Reed, and Aubrey Miller, Jr. shoring up the outside as well.
Inside, the Dolphins are hoping to see more of Channing Tindall this yaer but Riley could be the odd man out of the rotations and as a situational LB, he will need to fend off those who are behind him. All things being equal, Riley's experience is what has him getting the nudge over others but that can change quickly and if Fangio sees a better option, Riley could be on the out.