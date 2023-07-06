5 Miami Dolphins players fighting for their jobs at training camp
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins offense isn't without their own share of players that might be looking for a new job after training camp and several could fit this list.
Chosen Anderson for all the talk and hype surrounding his arrival still faces an uphill climb against Cedrick Wilson, Jr., River Cracraft, and Braylan Sanders and if he can't get out of his own head and show the coaches he has both value and potential, he too could be gone.
Anderson, however, isn't alone as the running back unit is bound to take a hit after or even before TC. Consider that Myles Gaskin was the forgotten man in 2022 and Salvon Ahmed was hardly used. The addition of DeVon Achane via the draft make both of them expendable but it could be that runner who isn't on the roster that could cause both of them to look for jobs.
Those are kind of expected and honestly, aside from Anderson, Gaskin and Ahmed's future relies more on who isn't on the roster instead of who is, at least one of them will likely stick if Cook isn't added. That brings us to the FB position.
Starting FB Alec Ingold was a prized catch last year and he fullfilled his role when called upon but he is due to make over $3 million in 2023 and John Lovett who missed last year injured, is healthy and a lot cheaper.
Ingold has to stay healthy but he also needs to outplay his rival in camp or he could find himself hoping that Miami stays with the more veteran experience. I would think Ingold is pretty much a lock this year however and Lovett is a PS hopeful.