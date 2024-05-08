5 Miami Dolphins players likely playing their last season with the team
By Brian Miller
2. Jeff Wilson
Jeff Wilson could compete for a job in training camp this year. Despite renegotiating his contract earlier this offseason, there is little guaranteed money keeping him tied to the Dolphins. Wilson will earn $2.3 million this year, but the Dolphins could save $1.2 million of that if he is released. That money, while small, could be used to keep another player or extend an impending free agent before 2025.
Wilson, however, is a player that Mike McDaniel truly enjoys working with. As a result, he is likely to play out in 2024, but beyond that, it is hard to see a path to him being here beyond this season.
1. Salvon Ahmed
Salvon Ahmed will find the path to Miami's 53-man roster this year challenging. The drafting of Jaylen Wright in Round 4 of April's draft is the writing on the wall. Miami could find a way to keep Ahmed this year, but it is unlikely, given the depth at the position now. If he does make it through 2024, he won't be back in 2025 unless it is a one-year deal that ends after camp, much like Myles Gaskin.