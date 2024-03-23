5 Miami Dolphins players that are 100% underutilized by the coaching staff
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins hope to make strides in 2024 but if they are going to win a playoff game, they have to be able to win with depth.
Miami's stats last year were all about Tua Tagovailoa's passing yards, Tyreek Hill's quest for 2,000, and the running of Raheem Mostert who actually was an underutilized player for 2022. Now, heading into the 2024 season, Miami has to use the players on the roster.
Several players don't get enough action for whatever reasons and frankly, if the Dolphins want to take a step forward, they have to get these players far more involved in their offense and defensive schemes.
Nik Needham - It wasn't long ago that Needham was carving his way into the thoughts of the Dolphins fan base. He started slow but then, it seemed to start clicking. Needham was excelling in the slot and could bounce outside.
Then, he got injured and it wasn't easy to find that quality of depth on the free-agent street list or the Dolphins roster. When Needham came back last year, he was hardly used by Vic Fangio. That was a waste of opportunity.
The Dolphins may have been better off using Needham on the outside instead of Eli Apple. Needham just needed to get his feet wet again and up to speed. Instead, he played only 12% of the defensive snaps, down from 78% the year before. In fact, his 12% last year was the lowest of his entire career and it was a wide margin. His previous low was 54% in 2021.
Miami has to get Needham on the field and use his talents for more than just special teams, which the Dolphins didn't do much of last year either.