5 Miami Dolphins players that are 100% underutilized by the coaching staff
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins' focus on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle tends to be too much of the passing game. They need to change that.
There will not be a time when either of those two are not the focal part of the Dolphins passing game but the Dolphins have to get two other WRs more involved.
River Cracraft and Braxton Berrios
Cracraft is a solid route runner with good hands. He is a reliable third-down option that the Dolphins need to go to more instead of trying to force the ball into the hands of Hill or Waddle regardless of the coverage. Mike McDaniel should have a play designed just for Cracraft in those types of situations and Tua should be directed to look at him first.
Cracraft doesn't draw coverage but instead will often find himself shadowed by a DE or LB and that is a mismatch.
Braxton Berrios isn't as good as Cracraft in terms of catching the ball but his return skills are incredible allowing him to make the most of limited space. This is something the Dolphins are not exploiting.
Berrios has good speed and vision and can turn a short-yardage play into a big game if the play-calling is right. He needs to be more of a first option at times when Hill and Waddle are covered. When teams take away those two, the Dolphins should immediately start using Berrios in space on first-look reads.
Instead, the Dolphins tend to use him as an outlet, and by that time, Tua is under duress and Berrios is trying to create time instead of being hit in stride.