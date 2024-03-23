5 Miami Dolphins players that are 100% underutilized by the coaching staff
By Brian Miller
There was no question that DeVon Achane and Raheem Mostert were the Dolphins best options at RB but this year, the Dolphins need to keep them fresh.
Jeff Wilson, Jr. spent most of the early season injured but when he returned, he was an afterthought, even when Achane and Mostert were banged up.
Wilson is a quality running back and we can't say he isn't capable of doing more. The year before we said that about Mostert.
Wilson can catch out of the backfield and he is better at making the first defender miss than Mostert but the Dolphins stick with the hotter hand and the two-back rotation. Having another capable runner on the roster is important if they can use them right.
It would be interesting to see the Dolphins line up with Mostert and Wilson in the same backfield with Hill and Waddle on the outside. It would create a mismatch where the defense doesn't know if Miami is going to run or pass and then try to figure out who will be the target.