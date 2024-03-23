5 Miami Dolphins players that are 100% underutilized by the coaching staff
By Brian Miller
There is one area of the Miami Dolphins roster that simply needs to be more utilized and isn't a player.
The Dolphins need to start using their tight ends.
Any team that enters a game and says to the opposing coaches, "Prepare for my offense by taking away my top two pass-catchers and my run game" without having a plan to beat them with a TE is giving the other team one less factor in preparation.
Consider that Durham Smythe contributed 366 yards to the Dolphins offense last year. That was good enough for 3rd which also highlights my reason why Cracraft and Berrios are underutilized and after Smythe, rookie Julian Hill contributed 48. That's it.
The Dolphins can't go into the 2024 season and not use Jonnu Smith or any other TE as they have in the two years Mike McDaniel has been here. They are literally leaving an entire unit off the field and if it is because they need better blocking, then sign better offensive linemen.