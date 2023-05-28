5 Miami Dolphins players that are not in the Hall of Fame and 3 that should be
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will finally watch former linebacker and team legend, Zach Thomas, get inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. Then they wait.
Miami has 18 organizational members enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Not all of them were key members of the team.
- Bobby Beathard - Players personnel Director - 1972-1977 with the Dolphins.
- Chris Carter - WR - 2002 - 8 receptions, 1 touchdown. Final season in the NFL
- Jimmy Johnson - HC - 1996-1999 - Inducted more for his days in Dallas
- Bill Parcells - Executive VP of Football - 2008-2010 - More for his time with NYG
- Junior Seau - LB - 2003-2005 - More for his time in San Diego
- Thurman Thomas - RB - 2000 - Admittedly said he only played for the Dolphins to get back at the Bills.
- George Young - Dir. Player Personnel - 1975-1978 - More for GM of the Giants
Of course while Zach will be joining those above, he will also be joined by former Miami Dolphins whose impact on the Dolphins can never be forgotten.
- Nick Buoniconti
- Bob Griese
- Larry Csonka
- Jason Taylor
- Jim Langer
- Dwight Stephenson
- Larry Little
- Dan Marino
- Paul Warfield
- Don Shula
The list of Miami Dolphins greats is a good one but there are many who are missing and while these next five deserve to be in the Hall of Fame, three of them absolutely should be.