5 Miami Dolphins players that are not in the Hall of Fame and 3 that should be
By Brian Miller
Bob Kuechenberg ticks off all the boxes for a Hall of Fame inductee. He spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Dolphins. He started in three consecutive Super Bowls and another in 1982.
Kooch retired after the 1983 season, a season in which he was voted to the Pro Bowl (when the Pro Bowl meant a lot more). Had he stayed one more year, he would have played in his 5th Super Bowl.
Kuechenberg was old-school tough. He played with broken bones and who knows what else. Through his 14 seasons he made the Pro Bowl six times and one First Team All-Pro in 1978. Through his career he only missed a handful of games.
Kuechenberg is what the NFL used to be and his reputation and disdain with the media is why he is not in the Hall of Fame.
This year, he made it to the finals of the Senior Committe vote but it was Joe Klecko that got the nod. Maybe he has a chance next year but he is no longer a priority. His passing left him without a deserving induction and it seems to be not all that important to his family in terms of vocalizing it publicy.
It is hard to imagine the Hall of Fame never having Bob Kuechenberg a part of it but he is honored in Miami and Dolphins fans know that he is far more deserving than most others.