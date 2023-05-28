5 Miami Dolphins players that are not in the Hall of Fame and 3 that should be
By Brian Miller
Richmond Webb may very well be the best left tackle the Miami Dolphins have ever had and yet he still waits for a call from Canton.
When Richmond Webb gets the call for Canton it will be long overdue but the question is will he ever get that call?
This new era of enshrinement seems intent on giving players first-ballot votes when they don't really deserve it. Some of the recent class members can afford to wait. Webb has been waiting far too long, longer than Zach Thomas, and equally deserving.
The biggest knock on Richmond Webb isn't his production on the field it is the quarterback he played in front of. Yes, many believe that the reason Webb isn't in the Hall of Fame is because Dan Marino was his QB.
Marino's fast release, some believe, was far more the reason why he avoided sacks and not because of the offensive line play. Miami wasn't a big running team and that too plays a role in the decision of Webb's right to the Hall.
It's all garbage but apparently that is part of the thinking. It doesn't matter than he kept HOF DE Bruce Smith at bay or all of the other DEs he played against.
Webb played 13 seasons in the NFL all but two with the Dolphins. He made two First Team All-Pros and seven consecutive Pro Bowls. Webb was the UPI and Sporting News Rookie of the Year winner and more impressive, the Pro-Football Hall of Fame 2nd team All-90s team.
Richmond Webb is a Hall of Fame player. He has the numbers and accolades to back them up but every year he slips out of the voting. He is long overdue but will he make it?