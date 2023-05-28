5 Miami Dolphins players that are not in the Hall of Fame and 3 that should be
By Brian Miller
Many believe that Cam Wake deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. We can't be sure because Wake has not officially retired from the NFL and his five years of being out of football hasn't passed yet.
What makes Wake special is the fact he was undrafted. Signed by the Giants but couldn't make the team and move to the CFL until Miami brought him to South Florida.
There is debate on whether it was Jeff Ireland or Bill Parcells who took credit for Wake but it didn't matter. Wake made an impact early on.
Wake played 11 years in the NFL and ten of those were with the Dolphins. His final year of 2019 put his eligibility, at the earliest in 2024 so we won't know what Wake's HOF perception will be until then.
While he has five Pro Bowls on his resume, he only has one First-Team All-Pro and that carries more weight than PB votes.
Unlike Jason Taylor, Wake will not be a first ballot Hall of Fame inductee and if we are taking off the Miami Dolphins rose glasses he may not be a player that gets in his first six years if not more.
Wake is listed far down on the sack leader list if that is going to be his biggest contribution to his case. He finished his career with 100.5. It's enough to get him in the conversation but he is 37th among NFL players in official sacks.
Of the 37 players tied or above him, only 13 have been given a Hall of Fame honor.
Cameron Wake is going to get consideration at some point and while fans may think he belongs, I don't see him making it. Not with the other talent still waiting for a call.