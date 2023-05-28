5 Miami Dolphins players that are not in the Hall of Fame and 3 that should be
By Brian Miller
Former Miami Dolphins great, Mark Clayton will get fans in an uproar over the fact he is not in the Hall of Fame. It's a hill many will die on.
Mark Clayton should be in the Hall of Fame. But he should have been in the Hall of Fame a long long time ago. The problem for Clayton? Time.
Too much time has passed by and for Clayton, maybe someday he will get a Senior Committee nomination but that too will be very hard to come by.
Clayton was excellent as a WR and he set the bar high during his career for other WRs but since his retirement from the NFL in 1993, he has fallen all the way to 72 overall.
What is wrong, sadly, is that Fred Biletnikoff has the same amount of yard and in the HOF. Eagles great Harold Carmichael has nine yards more and is in the HOF.
John Stallworth and Cliff Branch have less and are in the HOF. So is Miami great Paul Warfield.
Clayton has more touchdowns than any of those receivers except Warfield who has one more.
Mark Clayton has the numbers to get into the Hall of Fame but he won't. It's a harsh reality but a reality nonetheless. Clayton's biggest challenge will be the Senior Committee because there are so many players that have surpassed his totals in yardage and receptions after the league rules made it easier for WRs.
Clayton ranks 72 in yards and 21 in touchdowns. He could be further hurt by only having 582 receptions which is much lower than other WRs of his era and today.
Will Clayton get into the HOF? I would be surprised if he did but he absolutely should.
One thing for certain is that with the induction of Zach Thomas, it will be a little harder for any other Miami Dolphins former players to join him soon. For whatever reason, the Dolphins simply do not get the recognition they deserve.