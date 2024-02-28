5 Miami Dolphins players that should be cut in the next two weeks
The Miami Dolphins have a lot of decisions to make in the next two weeks but releasing these 5 players would make a lot of sense.
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins General Manager, Chris Grier, has put himself in a position where he needs to trim the roster to get spending money in free agency. He can start by releasing these five players.
While Dolphins fans wait to find out the futures of Christian Wilkins, Robert Hunt, and Andrew Van Ginkel, Chris Grier needs to trim the roster a lot more than just Emmanuel Ogbah, Cedrick Wilson, Jr., and Xavien Howard.
Jerome Baker
Baker was playing well last season when he went down and was lost for the season. There is no doubt that having healthy would have made at least a small difference late in the season. Still, the Dolphins have to weigh his play against his salary and it is a decision that will not be easily made.
Baker has been with the Dolphins since he was drafted. He has had some up and down seasons and was probably paid a little more than he was worth at the time of his extension. The problem is Miami has to make moves to deal with the salary cap and Baker, while playing well last season, may not be worth the $14 million cap hit the Dolphins have this year.
Releasing Baker would save the Dolphins $9.9 million in cap space. Yes, they will need to replace him and that won't be cheap either. Restructuring Baker could save money as well with a small extension but the Dolphins may not want to invest more in a player that doesn't appear to be part of the team's long-term future.