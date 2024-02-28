Phin Phanatic
5 Miami Dolphins players that should be cut in the next two weeks

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of decisions to make in the next two weeks but releasing these 5 players would make a lot of sense.

By Brian Miller

Nov 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55)
Nov 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
The Miami Dolphins have several players that can be released in order to save money that are not even starters.

Mike White

The Dolphins signed White to a 2-year deal last off-season and it is debatable whether or not he is better than Skylar Thompson at this point in each of their careers. White is a backup behind Tua and frankly, he can be replaced.

White will cost the Dolphins $5.2 million against the cap and Miami will save all but $1.7 million if they let him go. The Dolphins have to realize that without Tua Tagovailoa, they are not winning the division without a run-heavy offense and Thompson alone can hand the ball off.

I like White. Honestly, I think he got the raw end in New York but he hasn't shown enough to warrant a $5 million cap hit in 2024 when the Dolphins are needing to clear cap space or need to fill holes at other positions.

Miami will need a 3rd QB behind Thompson and they can either draft his replacement or sign an undrafted free agent following the draft in April. The truth is, the Dolphins have an easy $3 million by releasing White.

