5 Miami Dolphins players that should be cut in the next two weeks
The Miami Dolphins have a lot of decisions to make in the next two weeks but releasing these 5 players would make a lot of sense.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have several players that can be released in order to save money that are not even starters.
Mike White
The Dolphins signed White to a 2-year deal last off-season and it is debatable whether or not he is better than Skylar Thompson at this point in each of their careers. White is a backup behind Tua and frankly, he can be replaced.
White will cost the Dolphins $5.2 million against the cap and Miami will save all but $1.7 million if they let him go. The Dolphins have to realize that without Tua Tagovailoa, they are not winning the division without a run-heavy offense and Thompson alone can hand the ball off.
I like White. Honestly, I think he got the raw end in New York but he hasn't shown enough to warrant a $5 million cap hit in 2024 when the Dolphins are needing to clear cap space or need to fill holes at other positions.
Miami will need a 3rd QB behind Thompson and they can either draft his replacement or sign an undrafted free agent following the draft in April. The truth is, the Dolphins have an easy $3 million by releasing White.