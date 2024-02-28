5 Miami Dolphins players that should be cut in the next two weeks
The Miami Dolphins have a lot of decisions to make in the next two weeks but releasing these 5 players would make a lot of sense.
By Brian Miller
Depth at linebacker has been a problem for the Dolphins and potentially losing Baker and Andrew Van Ginkel is not good but another release needs to be made.
Duke Riley
Riley plays with heart and I won't take that away from him. He gives everything that he has but he is a liability. Last year showed how much he can't do. Riley is a backup at best and when thrust into a starting role, he tried his best.
The game against the Chiefs in the playoffs showed how badly the Dolphins need to be better at the position and how expendable Riley is. It's a shame because he is a good teammate and again, his effort is 100% but the Dolphins need more than what he showed last year.
Riley is set to count $3.08 million and Miami can get $2.5 million back with the release. The Dolphins may not be able to find another LB for this price but they can pay a little more to get a player who can step up and into his role.
Talent and physical play are not the same thing. Riley showed he can run the defense but he isn't consistent enough to be relied upon every game.