5 Miami Dolphins players that should be cut in the next two weeks
The Miami Dolphins have a lot of decisions to make in the next two weeks but releasing these 5 players would make a lot of sense.
By Brian Miller
The Dolphins have already released one cornerback and now another should be gone soon as well.
Keion Crossen
If Crossen manages to stick around this year it will be a big surprise. He missed last season due to injury but the Dolphins can't afford to have him injured again and at $2.99 million of cap space being eaten by a backup, it's time the Dolphins move on.
Releasing Crossen will save the entire $2.9 million and the Dolphins really don't need him on the roster given the current CB room. Yes, the Dolphins will need to add more help this off-season but they can find better options than Crossen who hasn't really played consistently well when he is healthy.
A lot of this off-season will focus on Cam Smith and whether or not he can ascend to a starting role after spending last season in Vic Fangio's doghouse. Miami has some nice talent at the position and they would be much better off bringing back Nik Needham instead of overpaying Crossen.