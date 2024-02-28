5 Miami Dolphins players that should be cut in the next two weeks
The Miami Dolphins have a lot of decisions to make in the next two weeks but releasing these 5 players would make a lot of sense.
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may not think adding a running back is needed but they may want to consider releasing one.
Jeff Wilson, Jr.
Wilson started off the 2023 season injured and as the season moved along and he returned, he wasn't able to get as involved in the offense as many had thought. Even when Raheem Mostert was out, Wilson was still not used enough.
That isn't something that bodes well for his future. Yes, Mike McDaniel likes Wilson and he should. When Wilson is given the ball he plays well but last year was disappointing and if the Dolphins are going to run back with De'Von Achane and Mostert this year, Wilson is already serving as the third back on the depth chart.
The emergence of Chris Brooks also can't be discounted. Brooks should make the roster again this year and Salvon Ahmed, an impending free agent, may not be back. If he is re-signed, Wilson's future is even more of a question. At least in terms of production.
Releasing Wilson would save the Dolphins $2.89 million with a minimal dead cap hit. If they keep him, he will count $3.6 million against the Dolphins cap. If the Dolphins plan to use Wilson more than last year and more than just an insurance policy to Mostert or Achane, it might make sense to keep him but the Dolphins should be o.k. saving the money and letting Brooks handle the 3rd role.