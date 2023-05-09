5 Miami Dolphins players that should be playing their final season with Miami
By Brian Miller
While Miami Dolphins fans wait to see if the team will extend Christian Wilkins beyond the 2023 season, there are other players that fans would rather see move on.
Noah Igbinoghene was a project when he was drafted. A converted WR to CB and through his first few years in the NFL, he hasn't been able to make the adjustment. The former first round draft pick has been outplayed but more than one undrafted free agent.
In 2023, Igbinoghene is going to get his final chance to show he can play in this league. A great workout athlete, Igbinoghene will be coached by an NFL legend in Vic Fangio and if he can't bring out more in the young corner, no one will.
The writing is on the wall for Igbinoghene. Miami drafted Cam Smith in the 2nd round. Nik Needham and Trill Williams are both back from injury, and Kader Kohou is looking to improve on a very solid rookie season. Add into that mix Xavien Howard and the trade for Jalen Ramsey and Igbinoghene has a lot of work to do in a very short time.
One question is will he make it out of training camp? The short answer is yes. Miami would eat $3 million with only a $500k return on the cap. Miami has eaten more over the years but there is no cap benefit to cut him yet. Even post June 1st won't give Miami much relief. Trading him would lessen the blow but is there a team willing to take him in a deal? Probably not.