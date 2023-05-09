5 Miami Dolphins players that should be playing their final season with Miami
By Brian Miller
Emmanuel Ogbah got his big paycheck and then struggled in 2022. While he missed half of the season, he wasn't playing up to his 2021 Miami Dolphins level. The one that got him a new deal.
This year, the Dolphins are hoping that Ogbah will return to his former self but the salary is so bad that even if he doesn't perform, there isn't much the Dolphins can do about it.
In 2023, Ogbah will be the highest priced player on the Dolphins roster with a $17 million cap hit. If released, Miami would save $15 million after June 1st and eat only $2 million. That sounds perfect except that money is spread out over the next three seasons so in effect, Miami is just moving money around
The smart thing to do is keep Ogbah for this season and let him get back on the field. Miami doesn't have someone that can step in immediately behind him. In 2024, Miami would eat only $4 million and save $13.8 million by releasing Ogbah. That makes a lot more sense unless the Dolphins are so cash strapped this year that they need to move.
The good news is the Dolphins will get a look at what kind of shape he is in between now and June 1st and they don't need to make a decision until the end of training camp if they don't want to.
When Ogbah is playing well, he is very good and Vic Fangio has a big defensive weapon at his disposal. But he has to get back to 2021 level of play. Regardless, this is probably the last season for Ogbah in Miami, even if he makes the Pro Bowl.