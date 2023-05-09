5 Miami Dolphins players that should be playing their final season with Miami
By Brian Miller
The fact Jerome Baker is still on the Miami Dolphins roster is interesting considering many believed he would have already been released.
The Dolphins didn't add a top linebacker prospect in the NFL Draft so the thought remains that Baker will be playing inside in 2023.
Baker will account for more than $12 million of cap space this year but the return after releasing him isn't worth the cut. Miami wouldn't save more than $400k according to OverTheCap.com and they would eat $12.1 million.
Next year, that is a different story as Miami could release him outright and save $9.9 million eating just under $5 million. The benefit for the Dolphins is that if Baker slides into the Fangio system and excels, they have him under contract for another year.
Still, it is believed that 2023 will be Baker's last in Miami unless agrees to take a pay cut. The Dolphins will need to start clearing cap space and with the deals handed out to Ogbah, Baker, and others, Miami has an ability to create a lot of cap quickly ahead of the 2024 season.