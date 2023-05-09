5 Miami Dolphins players that should be playing their final season with Miami
By Brian Miller
Jason Sanders needs to have a big season in 2023 if he plans on sticking around the NFL. His inconsistency the last two seasons isn't going to get him another NFL job if he repeats it this year.
Sanders doesn't have any competition in camp, at least not yet. He practices well but he isn't as reliable as he was the year Chris Grier gave him a big contract extension. Next year, Miami has a financial out if he fails and to be honest, if he slides into poor numbers this year, Miami could replace him sooner than that.
In 2024, Sanders would account for $4 million in cap space and if released would only carry an $800k dead money hit.
The Dolphins know that Sanders is up and down and needs to do better but they don't have better options right now. When he is on his game, Sanders is a good kicker with quality leg strength and his kick-offs are rarely returned but he can get on a miss streak.
Last year, Sanders didn't miss any clutch kicks with the game on the line but his misses did set up scoring opportunities for opponents and that has to stop. In a league and a division where every point and every missed kick could have huge implications, Sanders has to be better.