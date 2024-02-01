5 Miami Dolphins players under the most pressure in 2024
The Miami Dolphins have yet to make any roster moves of significance but five players will be under the most scrutiny heading into the 2024 season.
By Brian Miller
What might the 2024 season bring us and what did we learn from 2023 that we can take away and apply to the Dolphins season?
One thing is certain, several players will be under pressure to perform better.
While we can't be certain that a guy like Christian Wilkins will be back next season or Andrew Van Ginkel, Robert Hunt, or any of the Dolphins impending free agents, those that will be back will be tasked with taking a big leap forward in 2024 and that will come with a playoff victory.
For the last two seasons, the Dolphins have been bounced from the postseason during the Wild Card round, next year, they can't do that again. Something needs to change and that puts pressure on the players.
Xavien Howard
Howard is an unknown right now. The Dolphins could designate him a June 1st release in order to shed some money to get under the cap. They could restructure him or let his current contract ride. For Howard, who has not been the same for the last three seasons, playing at his former level is a must.
In 2025, if Howard makes it to 2024, the Dolphins are likely going to part ways. His contract will be such that the Dolphins can easily move on and if Howard wants to continue playing in Miami for the Dolphins, 2024 has to be better than what he has put on the field the last few seasons.
Howard still has the ability to play at a higher level but his injury issues continue to plague him and his on-field play has become inconsistent.
