5 Miami Dolphins players under the most pressure in 2024
The Miami Dolphins have yet to make any roster moves of significance but five players will be under the most scrutiny heading into the 2024 season.
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa is the face of the Miami Dolphins but he is also the biggest question mark heading into 2024.
Tua Tagovailoa
By the time 2024 rolls around, the Miami Dolphins may have given Tua the contract extension that he wants. Tua will play 2024 on the 5th-year option but many wonder if it is too soon to hand out a big contract that will likely hit $200 million.
Regardless of whether Tua gets a new deal this off-season or not, 2024 is going to put him under the biggest microscope. If he gets his contract, the naysayers will watch every throw and move and criticize every one that fails. They will cat-call his name and the Dolphins will look like idiots.
If he doesn't get his contract the pressure will be on to win. Tua has to take a huge step forward next year and prove that he is worth that kind of money. A strong showing again next season will push that number north of 200 but if he has an off year or can't shoulder the team, the Dolphins may opt to go in a different direction.
While it seems unlikely the Dolphins would move on from Tua, it has to be considered especially if a deal isn't reached this season. Next year is going to be one of the most scrutinized seasons for any player in the NFL, right or wrong regardless of his contract situation.