5 Miami Dolphins players we are not hearing enough about in training camp
The Miami Dolphins are in week two of their training camp and this week will spend time with the Atlanta Falcon in joint practices ahead of their first exhibition game. Some players have been awfully quiet.
By Brian Miller
Entering the 2023 training camp season, Miami Dolphins fans were ecstatic about what this season might hold. Full of talent on the roster, some of the best camp competitions were expected to be deeper on the depth chart. After almost two weeks, there are some players we simply are not hearing enough of.
Maybe we can blame some of the local beat writers whose jobs are to cover the team and have the access to ask questions. It doesn't seem like what is being done on the field is making its way onto social media...doesn't seem like a lot is making its way to their articles either.
If there is good news, knock on wood, throw salt over your shoulder, skip over the crack in the sidewalk, whatever you need to do, injuries have not been a huge issue this year. Not yet, see the first line of this paragraph and do it again.
Maybe we should be glad that we are not hearing anyone's name mentioned as much as we expected. Has everyone turned into ball watching and simply talking about Tua and Tyreek Hill? Here are five players that we expected to hear more about.
Liam Eichenberg is having a quiet camp but is that good or bad?
Eichenberg has not been mentioned a lot. The offensive line has had issues with Miami's starting defensive front but some of those match-ups have not necessarily been against Eichenberg as the Dolphins have shifted players in and out and to different positions.
The Dolphins entered this camp expecting Eichenberg to make a big impact and a bigger jump on the roster. So far his NFL career has been up and down but mostly average since he arrived. That has to change this year or the Dolphins need to find a replacement next season.
On the other hand, as we said, perhaps the fact that Eichenberg isn't being talked about is a good thing.