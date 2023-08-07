5 Miami Dolphins players we are not hearing enough about in training camp
The Miami Dolphins are in week two of their training camp and this week will spend time with the Atlanta Falcon in joint practices ahead of their first exhibition game. Some players have been awfully quiet.
By Brian Miller
The defensive side of the ball has been dominant through most of camp. That can be credited to Vic Fangio but the linebackers, specifically Channing Tindall, have been quiet.
Channing Tindall is a player that Dolphins fans were eager to see in camp under Fangio's coaching.
His name has made its way to social media channels a time or two but one was bad and one was good. The rest of the time? Not much has been said.
The Dolphins need to find a linebacker that can step up and control the defense. Jerome Baker is probably entering his final year with the Dolphins and Miami doesn't really have a lot behind him.
Miami added David Long to the roster this off-season but so far, despite the accolades for his physicality, there has been some who have questioned whether or not he can be better. Fangio said that he needs to be more honed in and get better. He said you can't just have flashy plays but needs to be making good plays all the time.
As for Tindall, Fangio had this to say: “Channing is working every day to get better and get a better understanding of the defense. Once he gets a better understanding, I think his talent will flourish.”
Fans were expecting a lot more and so far, he hasn't taken the big jump that was expected.