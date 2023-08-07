5 Miami Dolphins players we are not hearing enough about in training camp
The Miami Dolphins are in week two of their training camp and this week will spend time with the Atlanta Falcon in joint practices ahead of their first exhibition game. Some players have been awfully quiet.
By Brian Miller
The wide receiver unit is deep with talent and Miami Dolphins fans were wondering which players would battle it out for the final spot or two on the roster. So far, that competition has been pretty dull.
Chosen Anderson brought a lot of energy to the Dolphins during mini-camps and OTAs but so far, he has been awfully quiet on the field. Is this a matter of the Dolphins knowing what he can do and thus not giving him the reps or is he simply not getting that involved?
Anderson isn't having a bad camp but fans expected to hear more from him on the field. So far, River Cracraft has been mentioned as a player having a decent camp and Braxton Berrios has shined at times too.
Another player (Slideshow bonus) is Erik Ezukanma. Ez-E has had some ups and downs. He has a couple of nice catches and runs but for the most part, his name isn't consistently on the tongue and you have to wonder if his job with the Dolphins is secure. Last year he sat out most of the year as he tried to learn the offense, is that still a problem or something to be concerned about? In a tight race for what could only be 6 spots, Ez-E should be making a bigger impact.