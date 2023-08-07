5 Miami Dolphins players we are not hearing enough about in training camp
The Miami Dolphins are in week two of their training camp and this week will spend time with the Atlanta Falcon in joint practices ahead of their first exhibition game. Some players have been awfully quiet.
By Brian Miller
Where is the running back competition that we expected to have with the Miami Dolphins offense?
So far, most of the RB's have been quite. As in all of them. De'Von Achane started out looking like a beast but now some are saying he looks like another Salvon Ahmed. Jeff Wilson missed some practice time but when he was practicing...didn't hear much and the same can be said for starter Raheem Mostert.
Myles Gaskin who is likely fighting for his roster life has hardly been mentioned at all. Not a good sign for a player who is likely getting minimal reps with the offense.
It is hard to gauge how a running back unit is playing considering the fact contact is minimal. Breakaway runs are often hard to get excited about because you don't knock the runner off his feet or gang tackle him.
I would have thought we would have heard something more. Then again, we haven't really heard much about the offense overall. We know they have struggled at times against the defense, have had some good and bad sessions and have a lot of work to do so maybe it is the offense as a whole and that's why some of these players are not being talked about.