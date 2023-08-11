5 Miami Dolphins players who were supposed to trend up but have trended way down so far through training camp
With the Miami Dolphins first pre-season game hitting Friday, training camp has gone from the two-a-day all-in practices and class work to preparing for a game while still evaluating talent.
By Brian Miller
Liam Eichenberg is not making strides according to the Miami Dolphins fans at practices and even those in the media who are not impressed.
If Eichenberg enters the season as a backup it shouldn't come as a surprise. He is not looking good. Isaiah Wynn, however, has embraced the move from tackle to guard and look much more consistent.
It's too early to say that Eichenberg is a bust but the look is showing exactly that. Making it worse is that the Dolphins Chris Grier traded up for Eichenberg and there were many other options including Creed Humphrey is starting at center in the league.
What is the problem with Eichenberg? In college he played tackle but he doesn't have the arm length to play that position in the NFL. He should have, by now, figured out how to play guard and the Dolphins are still trying to figure out what it will take to get him to do the job. Maybe they should move him to center to back up Connor Williams. Another change might do him some good but for now, it's isn't looking like he is cut out to be a starting guard.