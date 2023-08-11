5 Miami Dolphins players who were supposed to trend up but have trended way down so far through training camp
With the Miami Dolphins first pre-season game hitting Friday, training camp has gone from the two-a-day all-in practices and class work to preparing for a game while still evaluating talent.
By Brian Miller
Cedrick Wilson, Jr. is making just over $8 million this year. His contract isn't conducive to releasing him and because of that, the expectations from the fanbase have been through the roof and so far, Wilson has been average.
Wilson has been consistent in camp but there was a higher expectation in his second season with the team. With that explosive showing not happening, some are wondering why he is on the roster at all.
We know that this year is Wilson's last with the Dolphins. His contract turns to Miami's favor in 2024 and his addition for the salary he was given will never be viewed as a good one for Chris Grier.
Wilson, however, is a player that the coaches love. He doest whatever is asked of him and he doesn't complain about anything. If he can turn it around on the field, he will win over the fans as well but the silence so far through camp, or rather than average play is not exceeding or meeting the higher expectaions that fans had entering the season.