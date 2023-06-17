5 Miami Dolphins players you should watch closely because they won't be back in 2024
The Miami Dolphins have several players that may not make the 2023 roster but 2023 will likely be the final year for these five players whose contracts will likely end up terminated.
By Brian Miller
The future of Raekwon Davis with the Miami Dolphins will hinge on what happens with Christian Wilkins and to a lesser degree, Zach Sieler but it appears that Davis is the odd man out.
Yes, Christian Wilkins could be playing in his final season for the Dolphins should the two sides not get a new contract wrapped up. There is still a full season of time before the Dolphins absolutely have to get a deal done but the longer they wait the more it will cost them.
In the case of Zach Sieler, a new contract is likely because the cost shouldn't be prohibitive regardless of what happens with Wilkins. That being said, Davis' future with Miami rests on what happens with Seiler.
If Seiler is not retained, Davis likely will be and it should be that cut and dry. Both players are impending free agents. The only road that leads to both being back in 2024 is if Wilkins does not come back. Miami simply can't invest in three members of the front DL at the same time unless Davis' contract is team friendly out of the gate.
Yes, that is a possibility and Chris Grier can be creative with the cap but time will tell.
We didn't mention Cedrick Wilson and that is because I still find it hard to see a path to making the 53 man roster barring injury or a massive uptick in production. Wilson has to show up for training camp and if he makes this year's roster, I don't expect him to make next years.
For Wilson, his contract will count $8.3 million in cap space next year and the Dolphins can reclaim all but $1 million of that in 2024.